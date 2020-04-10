Work is expected to resume on the Marysville Ring Levee in the coming weeks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District, recently awarded a contract to a construction firm out of Rocklin.
USACE awarded the $22.5 million contract to Great Lakes Environmental and Infrastructure LLC on March 27 to complete Phases 2B and 3 – improvements to 2.8 miles of the levee surrounding the southeast-eastern portion of the city.
The work will entail the installation of a seepage cutoff wall along the Yuba River from Highway 70 to the Recology landfill entrance, as well as the straightening of portions of the levee between Highway 70 and Simpson Lane.
“The goal of this project is to strengthen the ring levee and to protect the city of Marysville from water infiltration,” said Roberta Tassey, project manager for USACE, in a press release. “This phase is the largest construction segment of our project, and consists of open trench and deep soil mixing methods.”
Construction on Phases 2B and 3 is expected to begin in late May, with a completion date set for December 2023.
A cutoff wall will also be constructed along a 1,100-foot section of levee just west of Highway 70 – Phase 2C – with work expected to begin this month. Traffic delays are expected along Biz Johnson Road during construction, and residents are encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternate routes until the work is completed, which is expected in December.
The Marysville Ring Levee project is a joint effort between the USACE, Central Valley Flood Protection Board and Marysville Levee District. Work officially began in 2013 and has been ongoing since.
The ring levee project is expected to be completed in 2024.