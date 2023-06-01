The Rotary Club of Marysville announced that it has awarded $10,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing a degree.
As part of the club’s annual scholarship program, the awards are offered each year to Yuba College students transferring to a four-year college or university, and to graduating seniors at Marysville High School or Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts who will be attending any public university, private college, community college or vocational technical school, the club said.
Three scholarships were given this year to Yuba College students. Bhavna Mahi will receive $2,000, and Amelia Adamson and Drew McCall will each receive $1,000, the club said.
Six $1,000 scholarships were awarded to five students from Marysville High School. Those students include Aankia N. Hugg, Melanie Rodriquez-Lopez, Mason Babb, Laney Halsted and Jace Roper. Also, $1,000 has been awarded to Anna Galvin, a student at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
“The Rotary Club of Marysville is a service organization made up of people passionate about community service and supporting area youth in Marysville,” the club said. “Scholarship applications open each year in winter, and are available through school counselors and scholarship advisors.”