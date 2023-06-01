The Rotary Club of Marysville announced that it has awarded $10,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing a degree.

As part of the club’s annual scholarship program, the awards are offered each year to Yuba College students transferring to a four-year college or university, and to graduating seniors at Marysville High School or Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts who will be attending any public university, private college, community college or vocational technical school, the club said.

Recommended for you