According to a recent financial report from the Rotary Club of Marysville, the club and its members gave out more than $150,000 to groups and individuals in the Yuba-Sutter community in the 2022/23 reporting year.
Along with smaller donations to groups such as Casa de Esperanza, Yuba Sutter 4-H, Habitat for Humanity and others, the club also made fairly significant contributions to others who make an impact on residents.
Those big donations include the following:
– SAYLove trailer with pickup arm: $50,000
– Virginia School playground equipment: $18,885.52
– Mini-Maker Faire at Yuba College: $10,000
– Chiono Field improvements: $75,000
– Yuba-Sutter Food Bank: $25,211.87
– Marysville Rotary Scholarship: $10,000
The group gave a total of $9,400 in community donations. It also gave $2,000 for an international water project in Honduras and $3,520 for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) program – a leadership experience organized by Rotary clubs and districts where participants develop skills as a leader.
The club meets at noon on Thursdays at Peachtree Golf & Country Club, located at 2043 Simpson Dantoni Rd. in Marysville. For more information, contact Chuck Smith at chucksmith57@hotmail.com.