According to a recent financial report from the Rotary Club of Marysville, the club and its members gave out more than $150,000 to groups and individuals in the Yuba-Sutter community in the 2022/23 reporting year.

Along with smaller donations to groups such as Casa de Esperanza, Yuba Sutter 4-H, Habitat for Humanity and others, the club also made fairly significant contributions to others who make an impact on residents.

