The Rotary Club of Marysville recently donated $1,000 to the South Yuba County Action Network (SoYouCan) as the nonprofit prepares to help the community with meals and presents related to the upcoming holidays.
Angie Archer Gates, a founding member of SoYouCan, accepted a $1,000 check from the club at its most recent meeting. Chuck Smith, a member of the club, said the money will go toward the nonprofit’s “regional efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals and Christmas presents this holiday season.”
Last year during its 10th annual SoYouCan Christmas Giveaway, SoYouCan gave out more than 2,000 gifts to 265 families with 1,047 kids.
“This year was a record year,” Gates said in 2021.
SoYouCan – a local nonprofit organization aimed at bringing family-oriented events and outreach to the community – has orchestrated the toy and food drive for the past decade, assisted by an army of volunteers that helped sort, package and deliver a holiday bundle of toys, candy, personal necessities and food to local families in need, the Appeal previously reported.
All the Christmas bundles included two age-appropriate gifts per child and one board game as a gift for the entire family. In addition to the presents, each child received a stocking filled with candy, snacks, age-appropriate toys and necessities, such as toothpaste, socks and a blanket.
Each family also received a box full of food – including a turkey and ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, stuffing, canned vegetables, gravy and desserts – so they will have food for not only Christmas dinner but the week after as well.