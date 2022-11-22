Rotary Club of Marysville

Rotary Club of Marysville President Rachel Farrell, right, presents a $1,000 check to Angie Archer Gates, a founding member of SoYouCan, at a recent club meeting. The money will help SoYouCan provide meals and gifts during the holiday season.

 Courtesy of Chuck Smith

The Rotary Club of Marysville recently donated $1,000 to the South Yuba County Action Network (SoYouCan) as the nonprofit prepares to help the community with meals and presents related to the upcoming holidays.

Angie Archer Gates, a founding member of SoYouCan, accepted a $1,000 check from the club at its most recent meeting. Chuck Smith, a member of the club, said the money will go toward the nonprofit’s “regional efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals and Christmas presents this holiday season.”

