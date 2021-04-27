Crews cleared an area on the corner of D and Third streets in downtown Marysville on Monday to make way for a clock tower plaza that is being developed by the Rotary Club of Marysville.
Club Service Director Jan Rockwell said the clock plaza effort is being carried out to commemorate 100 years of “Service Above Self” to the local community by the Rotary Club of Marysville.
“Through the Rotary Club of Marysville’s Foundation, we were able to give back to our community with something that we hope will be around for all to enjoy,” Rockwell said. “…This donation is for the community, to enhance the historic district and provide a place of distinction for the public to enjoy.”
With 100 years of service under the club’s belt, members were given the opportunity to propose a project commemorating the milestone. Following an election process, Rockwell said the clock plaza was selected to move forward as the centennial project.
The clock tower will be a large Washington model and will stand 16.5 feet tall, with four faces – with the Rotary logo in the face of each side. The clock will chime hourly during daylight, with a few special tunes during the holiday season. It is being constructed and shipped by Electric Time Company out of Massachusetts.
Club President Mary Langsdorf said the location of the clock plaza was made possible by the partnership of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter.
“This section of town is already the home to the community live Christmas tree in the winter, Music in our Park during the summer, and special events throughout the year,” Langsdorf said. “Long time Marysville residents may recall a smaller version of a clock tower located a bit further down D Street. It was removed when D Street was renovated. We wanted to bring back that nostalgia for future generations.”
The Rotary Club of Marysville hopes to have the plaza completed and the clock erected by mid-May or June.