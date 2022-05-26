The Marysville Rotary Foundation announced that it is contributing $150,000 in donations toward four community projects that were suggested by Marysville Rotary Club members.
The process for selecting the projects was done in part by Marysville Rotary Foundation board member Jack Williams.
“Important considerations were that members propose and actively sponsor projects even if the beneficiary was an outside agency and that the projects align with Club goals. A request for project concepts was circulated to our Club membership and resulted in eleven project ideas for consideration,” Williams said in a statement. “The Club Board considered all the projects and individually ranked them for merit and forwarded the rankings to the Foundation Board for tabulation of results and decision on which to fund. The Foundation was not bound by the Club rankings but considered them in their deliberations.”
The projects to be funded include:
– Virginia School playground equipment: $18,885 for a free standing Tidal Wave. A recent renovation of the playground at Virginia School was to ensure all special education students have access to some type of playground equipment. The Tidal Wave is a balance beam that students can climb, walk, crawl or jump from that will help with balance and sensory needs for students of all ages, and make working on gross motor skills a fun, safe, and engaging activity.
– SAYlove dump box and loader arm: $50,000 to SAYlove, a volunteer organization that does cleanup work in the area. This trailer/arm equipment can pick up objects that are too heavy to lift or are in an inaccessible location, such as a ditch. The arm can reach up to 19 feet and lift up to 3,000 pounds and comes with a clamshell attachment. This device can be used throughout the month as dumping is spotted since it can be operated by one person and can be used in more remote areas.
– Yuba-Sutter Mini Maker Faire: $10,000 for an event that will be a test to determine if there is a local appetite for an annual Maker Faire designed to bring attention to career and technical education, innovation, and creativity in the community. People and organizations can showcase what they do, providing opportunities for attendees to learn and connect through displays and demonstrations. Participants are broad from electricians to scientists to artists. The Faire will be in the fall at Yuba College and the college will contribute staff time and facilities. Partners include Wide Awake Geek, Yuba County Office of Education and its schools, and local businesses.
– Youth Baseball Field Refurbishment: $75,000 in reserve. This project proposes to refurbish a youth baseball field at the Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus. Chiono Field has not been maintained for 10 years and has gone into disrepair. Marysville Little League and Paragon Collegiate Academy have expressed a desire to use the field. These organizations and Camp Singer youth will maintain the field once completed. Needs include leveling, seed or sod, sprinkler system, dugouts, fencing, bleachers and scoreboard. Currently, a use agreement with the city of Marysville is being developed to allow long term, low cost use of the facility. Once this agreement is executed, funds will be released.
Scholarships
The Rotary Club of Marysville also is awarding $7,000 in scholarships to seven students from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and Marysville High School.
The scholarships, which are $1,000 each, are intended for graduating seniors who will be attending any public university, private college, community college or vocational technical school, the club said.
The recipients of this year’s scholarships are: Kevin Briceno, Natalie Laguna, Emmanuel Covarrubias Gonzalez, Cecilia Guadalupe Hernandez, Sarah L. Galvan Gallardo and Lindsey Ochoa from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, and Jade Lassaga from Marysville High School.
The Rotary Club of Marysville primarily raises funds for the community through its annual Sodbusters event, which takes place in September each year at the Cotton Rosser Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Marysville.
To learn more about the club and its investments in the community, visit RotaryClubofMarysville.org.