A lot happened in 1920. Women obtained the right to vote, prohibition was in full force and the Rotary Club of Marysville was established.
Between then and now, the club’s goals - both locally and internationally - haven’t changed much but the way things get done has.
“Going to the international convention and seeing all the people in their different attire from all over the world puts things in perspective,” said club president Vanessa Helder. “To know there are so many people, about 1.2 million worldwide, that all want the best for their community is amazing.”
May 7 was the 100-year anniversary of the Marysville service club, and it was among the first few hundred clubs to be established. Now, there are more than 33,000 clubs in 200 countries.
“We learn to adapt and help,” Helder, 54, said. “It’s a connection of people in your area who are willing to help and if you need help from somewhere else, there are other clubs nearby that come and help.”
Rotary members, along with numerous other service clubs and individuals, have been volunteering and raising money to help the community deal with the impact of the coronavirus.
“We’ve been volunteering with the emergency food distribution for the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank all over the area,” she said. “We’re adopting the Marysville part of the distribution so that we can help with that on an ongoing basis because there is a need.”
Attorney David Anderson, 73, joined the club in 1980 with longtime friend Robert Gengler, whose father was a club member and postmaster.
“We became Rotary Club members after having been in the 20/30 club together,” Anderson said. “My grandfather was a Marysville Rotarian and in 1954, he became the charter president of the Yuba City Rotary Club with 18 others from the Marysville club.”
Anderson said the Rotary Club of Sacramento chartered the Rotary Club of Marysville a century ago.
“In 1987, my brother (Ken Anderson) was president of the Rotary Club of Yuba City at the same time that I was president of the Marysville club,” he said. “We were able to do some joint community projects together.”
He said funding for the arts, at the time, was cut by the state but they were able to raise enough money to keep the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council afloat.
“For several years, we funded restoration of the Bok Kai Temple and helped renovate the Marysville High School auditorium,” he said. “We also replaced all the lights at Ellis Lake.”
Marysville native DeDe Cordell, now of Rocklin, has been a club member for two years and was quickly drawn in because of the sense of community.
“I discovered the club while I was there on business for Yuba Water Agency, and at the time, I didn’t really know what Rotary was about, but I knew I wanted to get more involved in the community,” she said. “I was just struck by how much fun the club members seemed to have, the camaraderie of the group, and some of the projects they were talking about, and it just seemed to be a good fit, personality-wise.”
Cordell said her favorite club project, to date, was building an outdoor shaded reading area for students at Covillaud School.
“We did everything – laid the cement, the benches, planted the trees and plants. And it wasn’t just us – it was all of our families, too,” she said. “Rotary is very much a family activity. It was so rewarding to be doing something that would be there to support kids for so many years into the future.”
Helder, a Marysville photographer, followed in her father’s footsteps and joined the club after his passing.
“My father (Jan Helder) was a Rotarian. He passed away in 1992 and I was asked to join at his funeral service,” she said. “I’ve been a Rotarian longer than I haven’t so that’s really cool and to me, I’ve grown up in Rotary and so has my family.”
Her two sons, Harrison and William Pearce have helped on numerous club projects over the years.
“At the point when I joined, there weren’t many women who were members and when I gave birth to my son, William, he became an honorary Rotarian,” she said. “Almost every service project we’ve done, my boys have been a part of it.”
She said Shady Creek has been one of the projects the club has been a part of in partnership with the Rotary Club of Yuba City, who is the lead on the project.
“One person does a lot but it’s amazing what you can do with a large group of people like a bunch of Rotarians,” she said.
The club has been putting on the annual Virginia School Christmas party for more than 40 years.
“In 2020, we’ve awarded $8,000 in scholarships to students,” she said. “Sodbusters is our one and only fundraiser. It helps support all the things we do throughout the year.”
She said they started a music program at Marysville High School and were able to raise enough money to buy and donate two vans - one to Hands of Hope and one to the Marysville High School Future Farmers of America program.
“We have members who read to the second-graders at Covillaud School once a month and hand out birthday books to children as well,” she said. “We also got the third-graders dictionaries and put a placard on the inside with the four-way- Rotary test.”