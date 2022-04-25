Marysville’s Ellis Lake was transformed into an Enchanted Island for a day on Saturday, featuring ancient storytellers, a magic potion booth, a fortune teller and magic mushroom trail that led individuals through the island.
Historian and Marysville resident Sue Cejner-Moyers said there were multiple tours throughout the day to help benefit the Mary Aaron Museum’s literacy program.
Each family who attended had the option of donating $10 to help fund the museum, which is open the first Saturday of the month for history talks and tours, Cejner-Moyers said.
Cejner-Moyers, who played the role of a fortune teller, said the idea behind transforming Ellis Lake into an Enchanted Island came because there were many in Marysville who felt that children needed a little magic in their lives following COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Many families visited three storytellers, one of whom read the fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
Not far from the storytellers was a magic booth where families mixed pretend potions in small beakers.
Marysville resident Julie Hickox brought her two children, Lydia and Drake, down to hear the “Jack and the Beanstalk” tale once again.
Hickox felt that the lake makeover was a great way to get children of all ages interested in reading. As a preschool teacher at E Center Head Start in Yuba City, Hickox knows first-hand the value of getting a child involved with reading early.
Hickox said you can’t put a book in a child’s hand too early.
“As soon as they are born,” said Hickox on when to begin reading to a child. “Tell them stories, talk to them like an adult – they understand.”
Hickox said it’s important to find innovative ways like The Enchanted Island in Marysville to instill the good habit of literacy in young children.
Families with children as young as 2 years old attended the early portion of The Enchanted Island fundraiser.
The museum is open for talking tours by appointment by calling 530-742-1004. The museum is located at 704 D St. in Marysville.