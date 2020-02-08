Greg Johnson of Marysville takes pride in how diverse his musical composition skills are and looks forward to performing at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts on Feb. 15 with his jazz quartet.
“I started with gospel but I became passionate about all good music composers,” Johnson said. “I admire how they understand how to move the motion.”
Johnson said he grew up in the Bay Area but moved to the Yuba-Sutter area to be closer to his mother during her last days.
“One day I made a trip to Marysville and I really liked what the community had to offer,” Johnson said.
He was given the opportunity to perform locally through Yuba Sutter Arts.
“One of my first friends in the area suggested I check out the local arts program because they were doing great things and I did. It reminded me of the arts we have in the Bay Area so I was in.”
Johnson will perform with his quartet members who he first met at his mother’s church, Center of Praise in Sacramento.
“I hope people will feel how authentic the performance is. I hope they feel that it is spiritual and from the heart,” Johnson said. “The music is of all different genres, so I think people will appreciate that.”
Johnson performs with the piano and says he composes everything from classical to jazz and rock ‘n’ roll.
The show on Feb. 15 will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, while ticket prices for students, military personnel and seniors are $18. The Lee Burrows Center for the Arts is located at 630 E St., Marysville.
