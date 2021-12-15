Equity is defined as the fairness or justice in the way people are treated.
On Tuesday, Marysville Joint Unified School District held its last board meeting for the year in a room that was full of members of the public. Some remained at the meeting for almost four hours until the end to hear a motion regarding an equity policy within the district.
That policy states that the board shall make decisions with the awareness of impediments to learning faced by students of color, diverse backgrounds and socioeconomic factors students face in their lives. This policy ensures the board will take into account these factors when making decisions.
The policy, Policy 0415, was brought back to the board during the Tuesday meeting for reconsideration after four MJUSD board members voted against the policy during a meeting on Nov. 9. Alisan Hastey, vice president of the board, who voted against the policy during the last meeting, brought the policy back for reconsideration.
“I voted against BP 0415 because I have had concerns about some of the policy language and I want our board to have plenty of time to deliberate on policies that will affect resource allocation downstream,” Hastey said during the meeting. “We each, as trustees, bring different perspectives and backgrounds to the work of governing but we are all oriented toward the goal of a high-quality education of all students in our district in the same way we need different perspectives and ideas or even old ideas shared in a new way to address the challenges our community faces. Because of this, I am committed to voting in support of an equity policy that will help us better serve all of our students.”
Briefly after Hastey’s statement to the public addressing why she was bringing the equity policy back for reconsideration, Hastey said to Fal Asrani, superintendent of MJUSD, “since I don’t feel we are ready yet for this particular board policy, may I request that you work on a board policy further and bring us one that we can all be unified on supporting.”
Throughout the conversation among the trustees, members of the audience kept interrupting as they made comments regarding the discussion.
“It’s very important that if we’re going to meet for this policy and talk about it that you are willing to come to the table and talk about it, that you’re willing to have an open mind,” said Asrani to the audience during the meeting. “You’re sitting there making comments and we can’t hear you. We’re willing to hear you, but we can’t hear you, so if you’re willing to talk to us, we will open the door to the conversation and I can promise that’s what we will do because that is what the board is directing me to do.”
According to Asrani, parents and community members residing within the boundaries of MJUSD will be invited to participate in meetings in the coming months. When and where the meetings will occur has not yet been determined.
The language of the equity policy is a recommended template by the California School Board Association, a nonprofit education group that represents statewide elected officials in public school districts and county offices of education. The equity policy was adopted by the CSBA in 2019 and is a recommended policy for statewide school boards but is not required. Each local educational agency can make specific adjustments with input from educational partners.
A joint effort presentation between district personnel with instructional experience and Marysville Unified Teachers Association was presented to the board and members of the public. According to MUTA President Angela Stegall, the joint presentation was to bring further explanation, background and clarification in regards to the equity policy.
The presentation explained how the foundation of the annual Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), a three-year funding plan provided to the state by each district and county districts in California, is based on equity. In section 52064 of the California Education Code, a requirement of the LCAP is that districts must include one or more specific goals on improving student outcomes of low-performing student groups.
“Teachers have always been trained with an equity lens, it’s nothing new,” said Stegall. “Schools are funded on equity models. Those are the current practices of the LCAP. We’re not talking about instituting something or taking something from others.”
District demographics, presented by MUTA and district personnel, showed that MJUSD has 1,216 students with disabilities, 2,061 English learners, 113 foster youth students, 184 students classified as homeless and 7,732 students who are socioeconomically disadvantaged.
Hispanic students are the largest ethnicity group in MJUSD schools, making up 44.2 percent of the student body. Students classified as White make up 35.1 percent of the district population, while Asian students make up 8.9 percent and African-American students make up 3.9 percent. Less than 3 percent of students within MJUSD are classified as American Indian, Filipino, Pacific Islander or others. According to officials, about 80 percent of the entire MJUSD student body is socially disadvantaged in some way.
“It is important the district adopt an equity policy because it puts in writing what we truly practice as part of our equity-driven decision making,” said Asrani. “We know our practices support equity, so we are going to make sure the language in the policy supports the work we are already doing.”
After the presentation, Yesenia Cachu, an outreach consultant at Johnson Park Elementary in Olivehurst, gave a public comment in regards to her own experience working with students of different backgrounds. Cachu works with homeless students, English learner students, students with high absences, students who struggle academically, students with social emotional issues and more. Her role is to connect students with support services like different forms of intervention, psychologists and providing a guide for students in need.
“I watched the last meeting and I saw how some people talked about equity and did not seem to have an understanding of it,” said Cachu.
Cachu attended MJUSD around 2002-2006 and remembers how she experienced a lack of support from a school counselor who did not help her look into college preparatory courses. Cachu said she felt targeted as an English learner and a minority. Thanks to the help of a retired English learner and Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher, Lynn Jacobs, Cachu was able to receive help properly. Jacobs advocated for Cachu and Cachu was able to obtain college preparatory work classes.
“My students inspire me to advocate for them so these things don’t happen during their education,” said Cachu.
Cachu was there in support of the students she works with that are socially economically disadvantaged or need more support. After Cachu spoke, other members of the audience voiced their opinions against the policy’s language.
Johanna Lassaga, parent and audience member, spoke up and said, “when you put out that thing and it lists all the different races, that’s the problem that we all have.” Lassaga’s time to speak ran out and she insisted on speaking beyond her three minutes. Some of the audience members began to speak loudly, saying there was a public comment left to be heard.
As the meeting began to get hostile, Hastey voted to table the equity policy to a date in February. Hastey was contacted by the Appeal various times but did not comment as of press time.
Ultimately, board members chose to bring the policy item back in February to allow time for community meetings to gather input and discuss the policy language, said Asrani.