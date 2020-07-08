Marysville Joint Unified School District has released a draft reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The purpose of the plan is to slow the spread of COVID-19, keep students and staff healthy and safe, and maximize direct contact and instruction between students and teachers, district leadership said.
According to a message sent to MJUSD stakeholders, the draft is based on California Department of Public Health guidelines and the California Department of Education’s guidebook for reopening schools, “Stronger Together.”
The plan is also the result of just under 4,000 parent survey responses, input from Marysville Unified Teachers Association leadership, teachers via surveys and meetings, meetings with principals, meetings with directors, a board presentation and collective conversations, correspondence and collaboration.
The draft includes promoting behaviors meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as hand hygiene, face coverings, supplies and signs and messaging; maintaining healthy environments, such as cleaning and disinfection, food services and transportation; maintaining healthy operations; instructional programs, such as elementary, middle and high school, distance learning and curriculum, technology, assessment and special programs; preparing for when someone gets sick; and toolkits for administrators and teachers.
According to the draft, during the 2020-21 school year, it’s anticipated that there will be a need for three phases of instruction, which are designed to work in conjunction with each other in a seamless fashion.
Phase 1 is distance learning, which is no time on campus and utilizing online- or paper-based courses; phase 2 is a blended learning model, which includes some time on campus and shortened days, multiple schedule options available based on social distancing and other health and safety guidelines; and phase 3 is full-time in school, which is five full days on campus, school as normal with adjustments as needed based on social distancing and other guidelines.
According to the draft, the needs of students are diverse based on the grade span and configuration of schools.
The draft outlines instructional models MJUSD is considering for different grade levels – such as elementary: transitional kindergarten through grade 3, and grade four to grade five and six on an elementary school site as well as middle and high school.
Regardless of the instructional model any of the schools are in at a given point in time, parents will have the opportunity to select distance learning for their child.
According to the draft, based on parent surveys, it’s anticipated that up to 20 percent of families may choose distance learning during the upcoming school year.
Upon request, parents will have the ability to transition their students back into in-person instruction.
MJUSD’s draft Reopening of School Plan for the 2020-21 school year is available at https://bit.ly/3iHHfz0.
Feedback can also be provided at https://bit.ly/2CdVWJt.