The Marysville Planning Commission unanimously voted Thursday to send a proposal to City Council members to amend city ordinance to allow adult-use and delivery of commercial cannabis.
The commission, chaired by John Dominique Belza, had three recommendations for the council to consider Oct. 10, the first of two public meetings dealing with expanding the ordinance.
Belza said the commission voted to add religious facilities with youth programs and libraries to the exclusion list that limits dispensaries coming within 500 feet of those properties.
Also, commissioner Kelly Richcreek wanted expanded definitions of retail, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, microbusiness and testing. As it’s written now, Richcreek said she would not approve expanding such an ordinance.
City Manager Marti Brown said most if not all the definitions in the ordinance proposal coincide with the state regulations surrounding Proposition 64.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said that additional regulations could defeat the purpose of commercializing cannabis.
“I don’t see a problem as long as we’re consistent with the state regulations,” Samayoa said. “In any private sector it’s important for a government not to get too involved. Additional local regulations keeps us from being competitive.”
Samayoa said expanding the city ordinance is without question a benefit financially to Marysville. He said currently there are multiple mobile deliveries daily where the city can not regulate much of anything.
“Our hands are tied right now,” said Samayoa, concerning mobile deliveries. “The mobile businesses are using an app and there’s no way to verify what they’re delivering because they’re not required to get a permit.”
With the pending expansion of the ordinance, Samayoa said the city will be able to regulate mobile deliveries better and receive a financial boost on each one.
As far as the current two dispensaries moving forward with adult-use recreational cannabis sales, Samayoa said it’s a process that’s been vetted locally and statewide, adding that in his prior communication with law enforcement there have been no criminal issues on the properties of Perfect Union and Wild Seed Wellness.
Samayoa said changing the age requirement from 18 to 21-and-over will be a safe and smooth transition.
At this time and in the immediate future, Samayoa said he and the council do not plan on adding any more dispensaries.
“We’re pretty satisfied with the two that we have,” he said.
Planning Commission recommendations
The Marysville Planning Commission recommended several things pertaining to a proposal for an amendment to the city ordinance allowing adult-use and delivery of commercial cannabis.
– The planning commission recommends eliminating the definition of a youth center, including parks. All references to a library remain in the ordinance and will read as follows: A dispensary is to not be within 500 feet of any library used by minors.
– Adding in a provision for religious facilities that have youth programs including sports and playgrounds. The ordinance should read as follows: A dispensary shall not be within 500 feet of any religious facilities that have active youth programs.
– Expanding the definitions of retail, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, microbusiness and testing.
All recommendations will be provided to the City Council in advance of the special meeting on Oct. 10, the first of two public meetings to consider amending the city ordinance pertaining to commercializing cannabis.