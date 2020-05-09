City of Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office recommending the state take certain actions to help cities with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Samayoa presented the letter to the city council during Tuesday night's meeting. The letter asks the governor to establish at least a $7 billion city revenue stabilization fund for direct aid to all cities to address revenue shortfall over the next two years, allocate a share of state's CARES Act funding for cities with populations under 500,000 and create a COVID-19 financing vehicle that all cities can access to support immediate cash flow needs.
Public safety and fire makes up about 70 percent of the city's budget, which will be affected by the economic impact of the virus, according to Samayoa.
"It's a serious issue that we're going to deal with," Samayoa said.
The expectation is that the city will see a 20-30 percent decrease in revenue, Samayoa said. The city has some money in reserve thanks to approximately $2.5 million in sales tax revenue from Measure C, which has not been allocated yet. Samayoa said that the reserve fund will help in the short term, but it is not a sustainable option.
"We can't print money," Samayoa said.
The goal of the letter is to make sure the governor is aware of smaller cities, like Marysville, when making decisions going forward about how the state will recover economically. Samayoa is hopeful that Newsom's prior experience as the mayor of San Francisco will make him sympathetic to the concerns of local jurisdictions.
"He understands the pressures that come at the municipal level," Samayoa said.
Samayoa said he expects to know more about how the state will address the problems facing small cities in the next week or so.