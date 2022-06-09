Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville earned a deficiency-free rating in a survey conducted by the California Department of Social Services. The senior living community surpassed federal and state standards for care, service and safety, according to state regulators.
A deficiency-free rating for assisted living facilities means that the services offered in a facility go above and beyond the state’s minimum regulations. Very few senior care facilities earn this status, Prestige Care said in a statement.
Facilities are evaluated through an unannounced survey over the course of several days. Inspectors judge a community’s overall performance through 15 categories to determine quality of care and service.
Inspectors take into account the overall care, safety, satisfaction and health of the facilities’ residents.
Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville shares its positive rating with two other Prestige facilities in Chico and Oroville.
“Seeing these three communities exceed all state and federal expectations speaks volumes of the individualized commitment to care that every one of our staff members brings to caring for seniors,” said Mia Mullins, Senior Regional Director of Operations for Prestige Senior Living.
All three locations were recognized for their dedication to high-quality care and for incorporating Prestige’s Expressions Memory Care Program.
The Alzheimer’s and dementia treatment program encourages patients to participate in creative outlets that slow the progression of their conditions. The program highlights activities that stimulate a patient’s sense of health, education, taste, spirituality, and artistic expression.
Prestige Assisted Living in Marysville is located at 515 Harris St.
For more information on Prestige Care and Prestige Senior Living communities, visit www.prestigecare.com.