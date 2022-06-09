After installing solar panels nearly five years ago at City Hall, the fire station and public works yard, the Marysville City Council received an update Tuesday on the effectiveness and money that was saved as a result of that forward-thinking decision.
According to a staff report, the photovoltaic panels generated more electricity than initially projected, with the economic benefit producing better results because of rising rates of electricity provided by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).
“The panels overall have generated more electricity than projected, and the economic benefit is greater because PG&E rates for electricity if the City had to purchase it from PG&E are increasing faster than used in the original model,” the staff report said.
An update on the progress of this project was requested because the city wanted to “assure that past projects are performing as modeled” before considering future “self-funding” or “partially self-funding” energy projects.
“It is also important to carefully scrutinize modeling to assure savings and cost estimates are reasonable, such that the outcome is beneficial to Marysville residents,” the city said.
On Tuesday, Dan Bergman, a consultant with IGService, gave the council an update on the project.
“I’ve had the opportunity to look at the performance of the city’s solar installation,” Bergman said. “It was something I took an interest in as we’re looking at some energy efficient projects. It’s a good time to look at this because there have been three complete years of operation with the solar program. So we have good data.”
Initially, the solar project was financed through “New Clean Energy Renewable Bonds.”
Bergman said a 20 percent discount on the 20-year payments for the bonds help with the economic benefit the panels have provided.
In a report submitted to the city that was written by Bergman, he praised the value of the panels to the city.
“The City of Marysville’s solar project is working properly and is exceeding its projected value. It is a valuable asset to the city helping the environment by generating electrical power from the sun and reducing the cost of electricity that would otherwise be purchased from PG&E,” Bergman said. “Looking forward, it is important to monitor the system for proper operation for continued maximum benefit. Contracting with a local company for maintenance can potentially create more accountability now that the system is operating beyond the performance guarantee from Engie.”
New cannabis service
Also on Tuesday, the Marysville City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the number of cannabis businesses that can operate within the city. Specifically, the city authorized a new non-store front retail business, essentially a delivery service.
“The current municipal code states the number of each type of cannabis business permitted to operate shall be established by resolution of the City Council,” a staff report said. “There has been significant interest in establishing additional cannabis related business. Of particular interest is a non-store front retail (delivery) license. The interested business currently has an approved distribution license within the city. Additional cannabis related taxes from additional businesses have a direct, positive effect to the City’s general fund.”
In several city council meetings throughout the year, the mayor and council have noted the amount of sales tax revenue generated by its cannabis businesses.
Along with approving the new delivery service, the council also gave the OK to an amendment to the current municipal code regarding manufacturing license options. The amendment removed “Type 7 Volatile” manufacturing and added “Type N (infusion)” manufacturing.
According to the city, these changes align with the council’s goals of expanding economic development.
“Any additional cannabis related business will generate additional tax revenue that contributes to the General Fund,” the city said.