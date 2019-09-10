It’s become quite a colorful tradition – not many towns in the U.S. have a cattle drive down their main streets.
The 86th annual Maryville Stampede week gets moo-ving today with the annual cattle drive, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Center fountains on Plumas St. and makes its way to Riverfront Park.
Reno Rosser of the Flying U Rodeo Company said the cattle drive harkens back to a time when cattle were moved through town to auction.
“That’s how you took the cattle from the field to the sale yard, now it’s more of a symbolic tradition,” Rosser said. He said they will be driving from 50 to 100 Corriente and Texas longhorn steers, which take about five to ten minutes of watching for them to “mosey” on by.
This year there will also be parade floats passing by, decorated by local Future Farmers of America and 4H clubs.
There are lots of places to watch the drive, Rosser said, from the lawn by the Silver Dollar Saloon to spots along D street in downtown Marysville. Rosser said he and his father Cotton Rosser, owners of Flying U Rodeo, love to see community members out together.
“We really enjoy seeing the people,” Reno Rosser said. “We hear a lot of people saying ‘thank you.’”
He said people thank them because the drive is one of the only events which physically joins the cities of Yuba City and Marysville together.
“That’s my favorite thing about the cattle drive,” Reno Rosser said. “Connecting the two communities.”
The drive will start at Franklin Avenue and Plumas Boulevard in Yuba City and travel north to Bridge Street. It will continue east on Bridge Street over the 5th Street Bridge to D Street in Marysville where it will turn south, then turn west on First Street and conclude at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park.
“It’s something for the whole family,” Rosser said. “It’s a great way to kick off Stampede Week.”
Next up:
– Thursday Sept. 12:
A rodeo kick-off party will be hosted at Geweke Ford at 5:30 p.m. Nicole Delerio Rosser, with the Friends of the Marysville Stampede, said the kick-off will have appetizers and be “kind of a little informal party.”
Also, a local team roping qualifier will have signups at 5:30 p.m. and roping starting at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park. The event is free to the public.
“The top 10 teams qualify to then rope at the actual Stampede during the rodeo,” Delerio Rosser said. “They get to rope in the same venue as the professionals.”
– Friday Sept. 13:
A kids rodeo will be hosted at Beckwourth Riverfront Park starting at 10 a.m. Only children coming with a school class are admitted.
“We put on a special rodeo performance... but a shorter performance at least half the length of the time,” Delerio Rosser said. She said the kids’ rodeo features performances from special acts like the rodeo clown and flying cowboy motocross bike riders. Also, Sodbusters will be hosted at Riverfront Park from 6 p.m.-midnight. The event is sold out. The popular event is a dinner and dance fundraiser for the Marysville Rotary club. “We are able to give that money back to local charities,” Delerio Rosser said.
– Saturday Sept. 14:
The rodeo starts at 5 p.m. hosted at Cotton Rosser Arena at Riverfront Park, 14th St./Bizz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Saturday is military appreciation day so active military and veterans can enter the rodeo for free with ID.
New this year on Saturday, Delerio Rosser said, will be an autograph signing area where people can visit and meet some of the special acts.
– Sunday Sept. 15:
The rodeo starts at 3:30 p.m. hosted at Cotton Rosser Arena at Riverfront Park, 14th St./Bizz Johnson Drive, Marysville. Sunday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink day, which Delerio Rosser said honors breast cancer survivors. There will be raffle tickets for prizes like a trip to the National Finals rodeo, and more.