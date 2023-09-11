MSR.jpg

A participant in a Marysville Stampede event is pictured in 2022 at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Glynis Buschmann

Touted as Yuba-Sutter's only pro sporting event, the Marysville Stampede rodeo is set to take place this weekend, celebrating its 89th year.

This family friendly western tradition pulls in riders, attendees, and businesses from across the region. An action-packed week has been planned leading up to the event with various programs and incentives for participants.

