Touted as Yuba-Sutter's only pro sporting event, the Marysville Stampede rodeo is set to take place this weekend, celebrating its 89th year.
This family friendly western tradition pulls in riders, attendees, and businesses from across the region. An action-packed week has been planned leading up to the event with various programs and incentives for participants.
The Marysville Stampede is sponsored by Flying U Rodeo, founded by the late Cotton Rosser and his family, beginning each year with the Twin Cities Cattle Drive and ending with a two-day regional rodeo. Guests can expect to see some of the western region’s premier bull riders, cattle ropers, and steer wrestlers compete for the best time and top slots.
Flying U is considered to be one of the most successful rodeo stock contracting and production companies in professional rodeo. While the journey to produce these rodeos happens all across the western United States, organizers consider the Marysville Stampede to be Flying U’s official hometown rodeo.
– The Western Business Decorating Contest: On Aug. 28, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce launched its Western Business Decorating Contest inviting the community and local businesses to show off their best western spirit. Judging for this event will take place today and Wednesday.
– Twin Cities Cattle Drive: The annual bi-county community cattle drive will take place on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the corner of Cooper and Bridge streets in Yuba City. The cattle will make their way down Bridge Street and over the 5th Street Bridge into Marysville to D Street, then down D Street to Riverfront Park. This procession is set to include floats from local high schools, 4-H clubs, and more.
– After Hours & Rodeo Kick-Off Party: On Thursday, Geweke Ford in Yuba City and the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an After Hours & Rodeo Kick-Off Party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 871 E Onstott Rd. in Yuba City.
– Team roping qualifier: The Yuba County Posse Arena, located at 5396 Marysville Rd. in Browns Valley, will be hosting a local team roping qualifier on Friday. The top 10 teams will be selected to rope at the Marysville Stampede rodeo on both Saturday and Sunday.
– Opening day: Gates will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday with a 5 p.m. start time. Saturday's theme is “Patriot Day.'' Active duty military personnel, veterans, and first responders will be able to get in free with valid ID. Immediately following the rodeo on Saturday, guests will be invited to join a new after party event with live music by Moonshine Crazy. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
– Final day: Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday with a 3:30 p.m. start time. Sunday’s theme is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day,” in support of breast cancer awareness. Guests are invited to wear pink to the rodeo to receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or a selection of other prizes.
All rodeo performances will be held at the Cotton Rosser Arena at Riverfront Park in Marysville.
General admission per performance costs $20 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. Children 3 and under are free.