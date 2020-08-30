The city of Marysville has been without a community development director since former director Jonathan Wright was fired by former City Manager Marti Brown on July 17.
Interim City Manager Gene Palazzo said Friday that the position remains vacant and that Police Chief Christian Sachs is serving as the acting director for the time being.
Palazzo took over from Brown, who was fired by the council in a 3-2 vote on July 24. Palazzo said the process for hiring a new director has not been determined.
"Currently, the city has a consultant services agreement with Management Advisory Services (MAS) to provide on-call planning services on projects assigned by the city. A long-term solution has not been decided," Palazzo said in an email.
Wright had been working on downtown economic growth and collaborating with businesses to come up with ways to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said on July 21 that he had been let go without cause and had no further comment.
Attempts by the Appeal to reach him for comment this week were unsuccessful. Palazzo did not address whether Wright was being considered to be re-hired. Mayor Ricky Samayoa directed all questions about the vacant position to Palazzo.
Wright had been the community development director since January.