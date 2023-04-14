Officials with the city of Marysville unveiled a new sign and highlighted new safety measures to help protect children and pedestrians traveling near Paragon Collegiate Academy in east Marysville.
To ensure motorists are aware of students and others in the area, residents traveling around East 19th Street at Sampson Street and Rideout Way at Sampson Street will now see new crosswalks with yellow safety striping and school crossing signs.
Marysville Public Works Director Vincenzo Corazza spoke about the improvements Friday during an unveiling ceremony of one of the new school crossing signs at the corner of Sampson Street and Rideout Way.
“It’s a simple school zone type of marking in that we have really high visibility continental crosswalks here – they look like a ladder,” Corazza said. “… We have school crossing signs basically warning the drivers that kids will be walking here. Even without these, you’re technically supposed to yield to pedestrians at intersections. But, this is an enhanced visual to remind the drivers that you are entering a school area and to be extra alert.”
The new enhancements made at the intersections are similar to crosswalks at Kynoch Elementary School and McKenney Intermediate School, officials said.
Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said the improvements near Paragon were a “feather in the cap” for the city.
“We’re happy to see that we are able to keep moving forward … keep the momentum moving. … These streets have kind of become freeways. We’re also working on some traffic slowing. We got a lot of stuff going on,” Buttacavoli said.
The street improvements were funded within the Marysville Streets Division’s 2022/23 maintenance budget, Corazza said.
“While we could have waited and applied for a Safe Routes to School grant, the safety of our schoolchildren is a top priority to the city,” Corazza said in a statement. “We hope the crosswalks and school crossing warning signs enhance crossing visibility at the location and remind motorists to be extra alert and prepared to yield to pedestrians.”
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said Friday that the changes in the area are a part of more traffic safety and calming measures that have been ongoing.
“This small project is an important project in a much larger scheme for us to have more walkability and safety for our pedestrians, especially our youth,” Sachs said. “We’re targeting that side of it. We just had a four-way stop around the corner at the high school. … It’s all about creating a safe environment for our youth.”
Sachs also mentioned money that has been allocated recently to the police department for more traffic enforcement.
“Our council this year … got us some funding for radar units,” Sachs said. “Our patrol units haven’t had radar units, so now we’re going to have radar units outfitted in every patrol car, so that will definitely help us with speed enforcement throughout the city. We will be able to come out here and start writing some tickets and educate the motoring public to slow down a little bit. They also got us some funding for a new Harley (motorcycle) for one of our traffic officers.”
Serafin Alvarez, CEO of Paragon Collegiate Academy, thanked the city for the needed improvements around the school.
“Paragon Collegiate Academy would like to say thank you to Vincenzo Corazza, Dan Flores, the public works staff and everyone from the city of Marysville for all the hard work that went into our new school crosswalks and signs,” Alvarez said in a statement. “Many of our Paragon students, as well as the students from our neighboring schools, walk from their homes to school and with the addition of the newly added signs and crosswalks, all of our kids will be safer.”