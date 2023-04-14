ParagonSign.jpg

A new school crossing sign was unveiled Friday at the corner of Sampson Street and Rideout Way near Paragon Collegiate Academy in east Marysville.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Officials with the city of Marysville unveiled a new sign and highlighted new safety measures to help protect children and pedestrians traveling near Paragon Collegiate Academy in east Marysville.

To ensure motorists are aware of students and others in the area, residents traveling around East 19th Street at Sampson Street and Rideout Way at Sampson Street will now see new crosswalks with yellow safety striping and school crossing signs.

Tags

Recommended for you