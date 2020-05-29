Beginning today (Saturday) some of the streets of Marysville will be lined with banners of graduating high school seniors, according to a press release.
At around 6 a.m. along D and C streets between First through Fifth streets, the city is hanging the first 60 banners of Marysville High School graduating seniors.
Each week, city workers will remove and rehang 60 more banners until a total of 209 seniors have been celebrated – Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts graduates will be celebrated as well.
The projected end date is the weekend of July 4.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our high school seniors – as well as most of us – have never experienced this type of situation before,” it was stated in the press release. “... We took this time as an opportunity to support our children's success and to embrace the opportunity we have in living in a small, tight-knit community by reaching out to our mayor, Ricky Samayoa, our city council members and local businesses.”
Businesses include FMB, Marysville Rotary, California Water Agency, Local 228, Marysville Kiwanis Club, McDonald's, Yuba Water Agency, Sierra Central, Shelia and Charlie Mathews and Sara and Josh Baggett of Sodaro Orchards.
According to the press release, Michael Sparks with InkLab Printing also assisted in making the project happen.
“Our little town has a tremendous heart and with the support of our amazing community this team knew this project would surely be a success and rise above supporting our Marysville High School senior class of 2020,” it was stated in the press release. “This project is our gift to these graduates, to the next generation of Marysville leaders. We would like for the graduates to remember where they came from and who will always support them – your community, your educators, and your family. We love our children and know what they have put into their education and what they deserve in return. May our graduates’ future hold strong.”