The City of Marysville will be applying for a $450,000 Community Development Block Grant available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, that if awarded would go toward supporting businesses and property owners.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Community Development Director Jonathan Wright presented a broad framework for how the money could be used in the community.
Wright’s plan for the money includes funds for maintenance for business and property owners, providing more financial resources for businesses such as loans for overhead costs and a sponsorship fund available for businesses where businesses could apply to have some city level fees waived as well as receiving money for personal protective equipment as businesses reopen to the public.
“This would be a much more open door,” Wright said of the accessibility businesses would have to the grant funding compared to previous loan programs.
In addition, Wright is in the process of finding a way to fund an intern for 11 months who specializes in economic development and planning, who would be tasked with managing projects funded by the grant. Wright said even if the money is not awarded the hope is to hire that individual to work on community development projects.
Wright will provide more specifics on his plan during a special meeting on May 26 after which the council will vote whether to go forward. The deadline to apply for the grant is June 1.
In other business:
– The council moved Tuesday to agree to a lease with the owners of the Yuba Sutter Gold Sox Baseball Team to use Bryant Field for the summer season.
The lease runs from the middle of June to Aug. 31 with an option to cancel the agreement should the pandemic prevent in-person games.
“I love baseball. I love the Gold Sox,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said. “It’s great for the community.”
He said he’s confident in the organization preparing a safe environment for staff and fans if the season is able to move forward. The lease will increase the general fund by $2,500, according to a city staff report on the agreement.
– The council unanimously voted Tuesday to cancel the 2020 Peach Festival, slated to take place July 17-18, according to Samayoa.
He said the council heard from local farmers and vendors who voiced concerns about being involved in an event that includes about 30,000 people over two days, given the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the event relies heavily on sponsorships from businesses that are struggling given the pandemic’s economic impact. The hope is to bring the event back in 2021.
“It’s not dead,” Samayoa said. “We’re just canceling it this year.”
– The Bi-County Fourth of July Fireworks Show remains tentatively set to take place, but not in the way initially planned. Samayoa said originally the plan was to expand on the event last year by including entertainment, food and the opportunity for a large gathering.
The hope for this year is to provide fireworks that people will be able to see from their homes and all over the area, so that social distancing is possible.
He said staff is directed to come up with a plan for how the event can take place safely and no vote was taken Tuesday about its fate.