On paper, Tuesday night’s Marysville City Council discussion for approving the use of a consultant for the possible consolidation of dispatch services used by the city’s police and fire departments should have been a fairly cut and dry process.
The possibility of consolidating services to Yuba County has been a discussion among the council and city staff for some time with discussions being held in ongoing meetings between Marysville’s police and fire chiefs, city staff and council members.
A controversy, however, sprung up recently among some in the community who saw the need for possibly hiring a consultant for $34,605 as a misdirection of city funds. For the concerned residents of Marysville, they saw a discrepancy between paying a consultant that much rather than just using the money to hire a much-needed additional dispatch worker.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, those factors all came to a head as the council spent more than two hours discussing an agenda item that, to some, shouldn’t have been brought up in the first place.
The motion up for consideration, which was eventually rejected by a majority of the council, specifically called for the council to “provide direction to utilize a consultant to perform a feasibility analysis for outsourcing/consolidation of the City’s public safety dispatch function and/or direct staff to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) to determine the extent of services which the YCSO is willing to provide and the costs for such services, 2) approve a contract of $34,605 to APCO International to provide consulting services for a Public Safety Dispatch Consolidation Feasibility Assessment, and 3) authorize the Finance Director to make a supplemental appropriation of $24,605 to 10-105-5165 (Professional Services),” according to a staff report on the matter.
As explained in that staff report, the city council had expressed a desire to have a “consultant perform an objective, outside analysis to determine the feasibility, benefits, cost and technical challenges of outsourcing emergency dispatch services for the City of Marysville’s public safety functions (Police and Fire Departments).”
In April 2019, the city’s fire chief, Ron Karlen, had requested the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to provide a quote for dispatch services for the Marysville Fire Department. The quote that was received for the cost of services based on 3,000 calls was estimated at $42,319.20, the staff report said. According to the staff report, that cost estimate “was based on a cost-per-call allocation of direct dispatch costs across all supported agencies.”
While no action was taken during that time period to actually move forward with dispatch service consolidation, a renewed interest in the idea came up again in April last year. According to the staff report, there were “concerns related to costs and levels of service provided by Marysville’s Police Department.”
Because of this, City Manager Jim Schaad suggested that an outside analysis of dispatch services “might be beneficial.” An original estimate of $10,000 for a consultant was deemed insufficient, so the city was coming back to the council at its recent public meetings to request additional funds.
‘Not feasible’
During Tuesday night’s meeting, several members of the public spoke both for and against the need of hiring an outside consultant.
“My primary concern is that I don’t think … the community would support shifting services over to Yuba County,” Mark Brown, a Marysville resident and business owner, said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “I don’t think that’s something that would improve services to the community in the city of Marysville and when I look at the cost to do something that I don’t think is going to be supported by the community, I’m having a hard time coming up with the rationale to support something like this.”
What Brown and others in the community who have been concerned with what the city was proposing expressed is in their view the city doesn’t have quite the abundance of available funds as other jurisdictions may have to spend on something like an outside consultant for what was ultimately decided by council members could be done by the city manager and city staff.
“I think the one thing we can see consistently is that there’s never a surplus of money in this city,” Brown said. “I think (things) in the budget always seem to be pretty tight and I think there’s always programs that need to be funded. To take these resources and apply them to a study to something that ultimately I don’t think is going to better serve the community or the community is going to support, to me that’s just wasteful spending. I think instead, I think we should start looking at other programs that are not being funded and also not take that trajectory of what we’re seeing and what the community appreciates in the police department and look at to continue to fund that and to fill those needs in the police department so that they continue that trajectory and we continue to improve our services.”
Brown said he believed the community was satisfied with current dispatch services in the city and didn’t believe “the money was there” to do a study.
Former Marysville Fire Chief Dale Vogelsang, who retired in 2018, also addressed the council Tuesday night and gave his input on the need to improve dispatch services.
“When I came to Marysville what I found was a dispatch system that was very police centric,” Vogelsang said. “We met repeatedly over my three-years tenure to ask for improvements, to ask for looking into best practices, to ask for relatively simple things. It came down to my firefighters and captains developing policy to ask to be implemented with the police department.”
Vogelsang suggested during Tuesday’s meeting that the current system wasn’t beneficial or time efficient for the fire department.
“The reason why you should approve this study … is to understand what is our condition. What is happening currently and what could happen,” Vogelsang said. “The fire department is a customer of the police department in this scenario for dispatch. The customer kind of has the right to understand what’s best practice and what are we paying for and are there other alternatives. I know that everyone is concerned about money and you need to be. As fiscal stewards of the taxpayer money, that’s extremely important. But this is money well spent. Because you don’t know or maybe realize that a complication through a dispatch problem could have been somebody’s life, their livelihood or their home. Those are questions that that study is going to provide answers to. That’s why it’s important to approve this study.”
Former Marysville Councilmember Bill Simmons said when he was on the council, one of the previous studies showed that moving dispatch services over to Yuba County “was not feasible.”
“I don’t know how many studies we have to do to get the word that this isn’t feasible,” Simmons said. “... My concern is how much money has to go with that transfer. I’m sure the county is not going to fund the full development of that transfer. … I think you ought to leave well enough alone and leave dispatch where it is. Put the fire department over there? What’s the motive behind all this? That’s my question.”
‘I just wanted options’
After public comment, several council members asked and received, at times, overly detailed answers on how the current dispatch services function and perform from both Karlen and Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs.
At several points during the lengthy discussion, Sachs pointed to a lack of staffing as being a major cause for issues that have recently come about within the dispatch department. Much like many other businesses and entities in the nation, being able to hire the needed staff has been a continued concern and struggle.
Sachs told the council that he would like to be able to add another dispatcher so the city had better responses to emergencies over the entirety of any given day.
Councilmember Brad Hudson was the most outspoken in his push to see a consultant be used for the possibility of either consolidation or improving current services. He stressed several times that he just wanted to see more options for how to move forward.
“I just wanted options,” Hudson said. “... The last full consultant study that we’ve done on this particular subject matter was done in 1996. Every study there after has just been a financial analysis to see which one would be more affordable in that aspect. So financially, yes, we have the least expensive option dispatch … now. … What we have right now is the least expensive option of all the options out there.”
Hudson, however, pointed to eventual system upgrades that could cost the city more money in the long run if the city decided not to move services over to Yuba County.
Ultimately, the council decided not to move forward with a consultant. Instead, as suggested by Mayor Chris Branscum, the council directed that Schaad and city staff do some of the work originally intended for a consultant and later present options to the council.
“The problem should be managed within the management team,” Branscum said. “... I think the city manager should be given the chance to work the problem. And if he comes back and says we need (to) let’s try this, another dispatcher, whatever the option might be, I’d like to see that happen first versus going off with a consultant. … At this stage a problem like this should be worked really hard internally.”
Branscum said Schaad has not been given the opportunity to work on the dispatch issue properly.
“I don’t think he’s had a fair opportunity to work this problem and come to us with his specific recommendation after working the problem,” Branscum said in reference to Schaad. “That’s the bottom line. … This should be dealt with by the management team and the management team led by the CEO, the city manager here, should bring the issue and recommendations to the council and I think he should be given the chance to do that and I don’t think he’s been given that chance.”
Schaad said he has spent time on dispatch issues, but there is still more work to be done.
“What I have experienced is … it has been difficult for me to identify the problem initially,” Schaad said. “You can’t start solving problems until you identify problems. … We could work those problems and the solutions may be internal or external … we can take the best solution. … I would like the opportunity to work the problem, truely work the problem internally and if we can’t get a solution internally look externally, but we gotta identify the problem first.”
Before the council took its final vote, Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist spoke up about the need to listen to the community and their concerns.
“One other group that we need to acknowledge tonight, the public,” Gilchrist said. “... The majority of them do not want us to hire a consultant for this. We would like to have our city manager spend more time on this.”
Schaad said if he could not resolve the problems internally, then a consultant may still be needed to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns.
In the end, all council members except for Hudson voted no on the immediate need to hire a consultant to look at the city’s dispatch problems.