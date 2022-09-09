During Tuesday’s Marysville City Council meeting, Councilmember Brad Hudson announced an event set to take place Sunday to remember those who lost their lives and were affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
From 10-10:30 a.m. Sunday, a tribute will take place at Washington Square (located between 9th and 11th streets and D Street), city officials said.
“The City of Marysville would like to remember those that have passed away, those who survived and those who have been otherwise impacted by the tragedies surrounding the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania,” the city said in a statement. “... In honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to those who are reminded everyday of the tragedy that occurred nearly 21 years ago, we thank you in observance in this special time of remembrance.”
For more information, contact the Marysville City Clerk Nicole Moe at 530-749-3901 or nmoe@marysville.ca.us.