During Tuesday’s Marysville City Council meeting, Councilmember Brad Hudson announced an event set to take place Sunday to remember those who lost their lives and were affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

From 10-10:30 a.m. Sunday, a tribute will take place at Washington Square (located between 9th and 11th streets and D Street), city officials said. 

