In a continued effort to address traffic concerns in the city, Marysville city leaders and staff will conduct a town hall workshop Tuesday night at the 530 Event Center in Marysville.
Officials with the city said the workshop will cover “concerns and potential solutions to traffic-related issues, including congestion, circulation, roadway conditions” and other topics. City residents and other members of the public are encouraged to attend the workshop, which will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 530 Event Center, located at 1104 J St. in Marysville
“Over the past year, members of the Marysville City Council and city staff have fielded countless comments and concerns from the community and seek input from area residents on potential solutions related to traffic issues,” officials said. “This open, interactive forum will address areas of interest expressed by the community.”
According to the city, those “areas of interest” include:
– Congestion of State Route 20 and State Route 70 and related bike/pedestrian safety concerns
– Negative impacts on quality of life for area residents and business
– Damaging effects of commuter traffic circumventing highways on Marysville’s surface streets and through residential communities (speeding, running stop signs, etc.) in specific areas including, but not limited to: the area between 10th and 14th streets and B through J streets; the high school area of Ramirez Street, between 17th and East 24th streets; and E 22nd Street in East Marysville
“Marysville city leaders and staff will be on-hand, prepared to answer questions, provide information on traffic calming methodologies that could be applied, explain pavement condition analysis as a tool for prioritizing maintenance and repairs, deliver status update on road improvement and enforcement efforts and provide current road improvement projects and opportunities for funding,” officials said.