In a continued effort to address traffic concerns in the city, Marysville city leaders and staff will conduct a town hall workshop Tuesday night at the 530 Event Center in Marysville.

Officials with the city said the workshop will cover “concerns and potential solutions to traffic-related issues, including congestion, circulation, roadway conditions” and other topics. City residents and other members of the public are encouraged to attend the workshop, which will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 530 Event Center, located at 1104 J St. in Marysville

