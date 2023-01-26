The Marysville Police Department said Thursday that it will conduct a checkpoint Saturday night at an “undisclosed location” within Marysville to check for drivers who may be operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The checkpoint is scheduled to be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight. The location of the checkpoint is “determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the department said.
The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off of the road, officials said.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” the department said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety. The Marysville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”
According to the department, drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for Saturday night’s checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, officials said.