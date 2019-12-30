People tend to have big blowout parties for birthdays divisible by 10: the 20th, 50th, 70th ... Well how about 170th?
That’s Marysville’s age on Saturday, Jan 18. To commemorate the event, long-time Marysville resident Chuck Smith will perform a one-man play about Marysville’s first elected official and one of the founders of the city, Stephen J. Field.
Field, who later became a U.S. Supreme Court justice up until his retirement in 1897, will return to life courtesy of Smith, who is well known by many as a Marysville history enthusiast.
“(It’s) my birthday present to Marysville,” Smith said. “It’s entirely designed to get people to understand a little something about Marysville’s history.”
Smith noted that the birthday celebration is not on the actual incorporation date, which was Feb. 5, 1851 -- by that time, Marysville was already 13 months old. Smith said the city predates both Yuba County and the state of California. So the event is held on Jan. 18 – the day of the election to officially name the town after Mary Murphy Covillaud, a Donner Party survivor.
Smith, who last hosted the celebration five years ago, said he wanted to do a return performance because 170 is a nice round figure that should be cherished by everyone.
“My goal is to bring him (Stephen J. Field) to life as much as possible,” Smith said. “It won’t be boring.”
Smith said a lot of the day’s program will be based on Field’s autobiography, entitled “California Alcalde.” Smith said he first came across the book at the Yuba County library and was immediately enthralled by what was inside.
He said there is much history in Marysville, and a lot of it will be recreated that day.
While it won’t be present on Jan. 18, Smith said the whipping post is one of the many fascinating tidbits about Marysville.
In short and recalled by Smith, the whipping post came to be a way for Field to complete justice on convicted criminals in the 1800s. Without feasible means for a jail or any realistic alternative to complete sentences, Field came up with the manner of punishment to satisfy the public.
“Otherwise they would be lynched,” he said. “No person whipped would stick around town. Whipping them was to save their life.”
But nobody will be whipped during the birthday party, Smith said.
There will be plenty of music provided by Tom and Gay Galvin of Marysville and birthday cake as well.
Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org , or by calling 530-742-ARTS.
For information about the event, feel free to leave a message for the Ghost of Stephen J. Field Chuck Smith at 844-0453.