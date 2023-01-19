The Marysville Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a ceremony on Monday unveiling the new Purple Heart Trail in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.
Local veterans, including Purple Heart Medal recipients, and community members will be present to recognize the new trail.
The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to veterans who were either killed or wounded while in service. According to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Purple Heart Trails are established across the country to create a system of roads, highways and other monuments to honor medal recipients.
California Assembly Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, authored legislation in 2021 to establish portions of Highway 20 and 70 as part of the National Purple Heart Trail. According to Gallgher’s website, “this trail creates a visual reminder to those who use the road system that others have paid a high price for their freedom to travel and live in a free society.”
A ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Center prior to unveiling the sign, organizer Brock Bowen said. Guest speakers, including Gallagher, will deliver presentations about the Purple Heart Medal and the National Purple Heart Trail. Several Purple Heart recipients will participate in different aspects of the ceremony such as leading the Pledge of Allegiance and removing sign coverings during the unveiling.
Following the ceremony, attendees will meet at the offramp to the Marysville Cemetery to witness the Purple Heart Trail sign unveiling. A rifle salute and taps, a bugle call frequently used in military funerals and ceremonies, will also be performed by members of American Legion of Yuba City, Bowen said.
A ceremony to honor Marysville’s inclusion in the National Purple Heart Trail will be at Veterans Memorial Center at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, at 211 17th St. in Marysville. The Purple Heart Trail sign unveiling will be 10:30 a.m. at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery, at 2144 B St. in Marysville.