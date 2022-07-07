With an eye on the upcoming Marysville Peach Festival, Tobacco Advocacy Partnership (TAP) Yuba is set to hold a tobacco litter pick-up effort today in downtown Marysville.
Slated to take place from 8:30-10:30 a.m., the clean up by TAP Yuba will happen at the corner of 3rd and D streets.
According to Sarah Kotko with First 5 Yuba County, TAP Yuba was formed in the spring as a joint effort between First 5 Yuba County, the California Health Collaborative, and the American Lung Association.
“Our group’s goal is to improve the health and wellbeing of Yuba County residents while supporting smoke-free events, healthcare system enhancements, and the implementation of tobacco retail licensing strategies,” Kotko said in a statement. “Several organizations will be participating in the tobacco litter pick-up … including the American Lung Association, First 5 Yuba County, California Health Collaborative, and Yuba County Public Health.”
Kotko said those taking part in the effort will be helping to clear the downtown area of cigarette butts and disposable vaping devices to “create a safer, healthier environment for Peach Festival attendees.”