The Marysville City Council directed staff to work with a consultant to assist in hiring an interim city manager, according to a press release from Mayor Ricky Samayoa.
During a closed session as part of Tuesday’s special meeting, the council discussed how the process of replacing former City Manager Marti Brown would take place. The council unanimously gave direction to staff.
The consultant will provide a list of names of people qualified to serve as interim city manager. The appointment of the interim city manager is expected “in the near future,” according to the release.
The interim city manager will be expected to assist in the selection of the permanent city manager and provide administrative support to the city.
City attorney Brant Bordsen could not be reached for comment Thursday regarding questions concerning whether the decision by council was reached and voted on in closed session and, if so, the legality of the decision. Council member Stephanie McKenzie, a candidate for mayor, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Information was not immediately available regarding who the consultant would be.
Brown was fired without cause last week in a 3-2 vote by the council. She had served as city manager since Jan. 1, 2018.