Marysville residents voted in the November election to amend the city's cannabis tax by adding cannabis-related businesses that can be taxed.
Measure N passed with 2,592 in favor and 1,577 against. The amended tax will take effect on Jan. 1.
The original cannabis business tax was passed in 2016 (Measure F) and allowed the city to collect up to 15 percent of gross receipts from cannabis sales in the city. In 2019, the city council voted to expand the ordinance to allow for recreational sales. Measure N added more cannabis and hemp markets that can be taxed. The following tax rates will be in effect through Jan. 1, 2024:
-- Cultivation: The maximum annual tax rate for those engaged in commercial cannabis cultivation, including cultivation of industrial hemp, will be $10 per square foot of canopy space in a facility that uses exclusively artificial lighting; $7 per square foot in a facility that uses a combination of natural light and supplemental lighting; $4 per square foot in a facility that uses no artificial lighting; and $2 per square foot for any nursery.
-- Testing: Every person operating a testing laboratory for cannabis products, industrial hemp or industrial hemp products will be subject to a maximum tax rate not to exceed 2.5 percent of gross receipts.
-- Retail sales: Those engaged in retail sales of cannabis, cannabis products, industrial hemp, and/or industrial hemp products will be subject to the maximum tax rate not to exceed 6 percent of gross receipts. That includes retailers (dispensaries), non-storefront retailers (retail delivery businesses) or micro businesses.
-- Distribution: People engaged in the distribution of cannabis, cannabis products, industrial hemp and/or industrial products will be taxed at a rate not to exceed 3 percent of gross receipts.
-- Manufacturing: Every person engaged in manufacturing or processing cannabis, cannabis products, industrial hemp and/or industrial hemp products as well as all other types of cannabis businesses not described above will be subject to the maximum tax rate not to exceed 4 percent of gross receipts.
Former interim city manager Gene Palazzo (now extra help employee with the city) said the amendment had to be placed on the ballot because it would be imposing a tax on certain activities. The measure was initiated by the council and was assisted by a consultant that also assisted with Measure F in 2016.
"They can reduce the tax, or exempt activities such as hemp, increase the tax should they deem it necessary but cannot increase the tax rate any higher than what the voters approved," Palazzo said in an email about what the council can do going forward.
Palazzo said Measure F has brought in $296,937 in revenue for July through October and is projected to bring in approximately $800,000 by the end of the 2020/2021 fiscal year. Once Measure N takes effect, it is expected to generate an estimated $300,000 to $470,000 annually.
"This ordinance also modernizes some technical issues such as what can be exempted when purchased or procedures requirements in what the city can require the businesses to provide when requested," Palazzo said.
The fact that the city allows both medical and adult use sales at dispensaries along with permitting additional cannabis activities in town, the amended tax will mean more revenue brought in by the city than under the original measure.
Revenue from the cannabis tax will go toward supporting the city's infrastructure, maintain staff levels and balance the general fund.