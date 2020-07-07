The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marysville woman after a detective determined that she was engaging in pimping and human trafficking of a minor.
Zydia Saunders, 25, was arrested for four felony counts of pimping a minor victim, one count of human trafficking a minor victim, and one count of child endangerment.
Deputies began investigating Saunders in mid-June when a victim reported a firearm stolen. It was determined that it was stolen by a woman working as a prostitute, later identified as Saunders, according to a news release.
On July 1, a detective working undercover began communicating via phone with Saunders who allegedly told the detective she would have sex for $230 and the next day offered “two girls” for $500. The detective agreed and made plans to meet Saunders at a motel on July 2.
Saunders told the undercover detective that she and another individual would be walking through the motel parking lot. On July 2, undercover detectives contacted Saunders and the minor victim and arrested Saunders. The minor was taken to Butte County Children Services, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 538-7671. Saunders was booked into Butte County Jail on $300,000 bail.