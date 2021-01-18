A Sacramento man was arrested for murder, hit-and-run, DUI resulting in injury, and evading a peace officer for his alleged involvement in a vehicle collision that killed a Marysville woman.
At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dominik O’Shay Cash, 27, was traveling south on Highway 70 in a 2004 Toyota Solara at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passing over double yellow lines. As Cash entered Marysville, the California Highway Patrol successfully deployed a spike strip, but Cash continued south on the highway into Marysville at high speed, according to a CHP press release.
Cash then drove south into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street through a red light signal and broadsided a 1998 Toyota Tacoma that was heading east on Ninth Street driven by Dawn L. Ritter, 55. Ritter was killed in the collision, while Cash did not suffer any injuries, according to CHP.
Alcohol and drugs were considered a factor in the fatal collision and Cash was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody on $1 million bail.