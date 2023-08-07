A 60-year-old Marysville woman on a motorcycle died Saturday afternoon after an incident with another vehicle in Marysville, officials confirmed Monday.
According to Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department, law enforcement and emergency personnel were dispatched to Highway 20 and East 22nd Street at about 2:47 p.m. Saturday regarding a collision that took place between a motorcyclist and an SUV.
Barber said the 60-year-old motorcyclist was driving south west on Highway 20. As an SUV was turning left onto East 22nd Street from Highway 20, the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Barber said. The identity of the Marysville woman was not available as of late Monday afternoon.
Barber said “no impairment was suspected” and the collision is being investigated.