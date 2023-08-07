A 60-year-old Marysville woman on a motorcycle died Saturday afternoon after an incident with another vehicle in Marysville, officials confirmed Monday.

According to Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department, law enforcement and emergency personnel were dispatched to Highway 20 and East 22nd Street at about 2:47 p.m. Saturday regarding a collision that took place between a motorcyclist and an SUV.

