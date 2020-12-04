A Marysville woman died after being shot by a Redding Police officer when she reportedly pinned another officer with her car, according to a news release from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.
Dolores Hernandez, 62, was identified as the woman who died.
At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shopping center in Redding where Hernandez was yelling and cursing at patrons.
A shopping center security guard attempted to intervene and after Hernandez refused to leave and berated the security guard, the guard called the police. When officers arrived, she was sitting in her car and started backing out of her parking spot while they were talking with her.
Hernandez then allegedly put the car in drive, turned the wheels toward the officers, nearly hitting one and another officer ended up on the driver’s side and started striking the window of her vehicle telling her to stop. She put the car in reverse, turned the tires and accelerated backwards. One officer was struck by the front side tire, fell to the ground and was pinned under the tire, according to the release.
The other officer tried to stop the car by shooting and deflating the left rear tire. While the other officer was still pinned under the tire, the other officer fired multiple shots at Hernandez, resulting in her death.
The officer pinned under the car was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery and has since been discharged from the hospital.