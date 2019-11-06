A homeless woman charged in the murder of a homeless man pleaded not guilty to charges in a Wednesday arraignment in Yuba County Superior Court.
Monique R. Trevino, 32, Marysville, was charged with first degree murder, dissuading a witness with force or violence, three sentence enhancements for the use of a firearm, and two special allegations relating to a prior prison term and committing a serious felony.
She is accused in the murder of Stephen Milby, 45, found dead at a homeless encampment Oct. 30 in the 200 block of A Street, Marysville.
After a several-day search that included air and ground assistance from California Highway Patrol, Yuba County Sheriff's officers located her at a homeless encampment in the area known as Thorntree. She was arrested Tuesday, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Trevino was booked into Yuba County Jail, where she is being held without bail.
The events that led to Miby's death and the motive for his murder are still under investigation. An initial autopsy report found that Milby died from multiple gunshot wounds, Carbah said via email.
Trevino will next appear in court for a pre-preliminary hearing Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.