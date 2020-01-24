The city of Marysville’s wastewater treatment plant is located in a floodplain, running the risk of toxic sludge entering the area’s waterways when rivers rise and inundate the facility – something that happened during the Oroville Spillway event in 2017 after bank destabilization resulted in sewage discharge into the Yuba River.
The State Water Resources Control Board has put the city under a Cease and Desist order to decommission the wastewater treatment ponds by December 2021 or face a penalty. The cost to do so is estimated to be around $2.3 million.
“The real focus of the order is to decommission and remove the ponds from the floodplain. Another part of it is that the city had to make a connection the Linda County Water District, which we already did,” said City Manager Marti Brown. “Now that the connection has been made, we are focused on meeting the next deadline with the water control board.”
On top of the cost of connecting to the Linda County Water District’s wastewater treatment plant – which was completed in late 2018 – the city doesn’t have the money to cover the costs to decommission the ponds. The city sold revenue bonds totaling $13.4 million in 2012 to fund the costs associated with the entire project, but didn’t account for decommission costs and ultimately saw a shortfall of about $2 million to complete the Linda Main Connection.
Now, the city is seeking a grant, a combination grant/loan, or just an outright loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund worth up to $6 million to help pay for the decommission of the percolation and evaporation ponds and to try and recover some of costs that were required to connect to the Linda County Water District, which the city had to take out a loan for in 2018.
The city contracted with Bennett Engineering in May 2019 to help meet the control board’s order and seek funding. Brown said the team feels there’s a good shot they will receive the full grant because the city’s sewer/enterprise fund doesn’t have enough to absorb the costs. The state will review the city’s financial situation and make a determination as part of the application process.
“This is huge because there is such a time-sensitive deadline and consequences, which could potentially mean a penalty for the city,” Brown said. “So, we are on high alert on meeting our requirements for the state. I’m confident that we, along with our contractor, will get it done.”
The city was first put on notice by the Central Valley Water Board regarding the location of the wastewater treatment ponds in a floodplain in June 2004, according to a settlement agreement.
After extensions were granted, work on the project began in 2014 until the city ran into issues with obtaining permits needed to work in the Yuba River floodplain and on a portion of the levee system. The city finally received the necessary permits to begin the connection to the Linda County pipeline in 2018.