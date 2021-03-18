The Marysville Youth and Civic Center will host a drug and alcohol prevention event next week to provide information and resources to area teens.
Marysville Youth and Civic Center President Peggy Smith said teens are most likely to turn to drugs and alcohol when they are bored, and since they have all been stuck at home for months now amid the COVID-19 pandemic the center has partnered with Pathways to provide this informational event.
“They have not been getting the socialization, exercise and extra support they would be getting if they were in school,” said Smith. “That can really take a toll on their mental health and that is when they start looking for something else to do.”
According to Smith, event attendees will be divided, by age, into two groups.
The first group – for those ages 8-14 – will play a variety of games including jeopardy and bingo. Smith said each of the games will be centered around drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention topics.
The second group – for adults and teens 15 years of age or older – will have the opportunity to interact with speakers about a variety of addiction prevention topics.
Smith said a representative from Ampla Health will discuss the health effects of drug use and addiction and a Yuba City Police Department officer will review the legalities of drug and alcohol addiction and abuse. Individuals from Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous will also share their stories about overcoming addiction, said Smith.
“It will be very informative and very engaging,” said Smith. “Hopefully everyone that attends will walk away with something.”
According to Smith, the event will be COVID-19 compliant and all in attendance will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering.
“We are also going to have all of the seats spread out so everyone can maintain six feet of distance,” said Smith.
The event will be held at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center – 1830 B St., Marysville – on Tuesday, March 23 from 6-8 p.m.
Admission is free and refreshments and snacks will be provided.
For more information, call Smith at 443-2873 or Jorydn Abrams at 415-8264.