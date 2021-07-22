The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation is partnering with the city of Marysville to apply for a grant through the California Department of Parks and Recreation to help fund an improvement project at Ellis Lake.
Public input is required as part of the grant process, which is through CDPR’s Rural Recreation and Tourism Program.
Marysville is planning to host its second public meeting to gather public feedback on possible improvements and enhancements on Saturday, July 31 inside council chambers at City Hall from 8-10 a.m. Those planning on attending are encouraged to RSVP to ysedc@ysedc.org.
The purpose of the public meeting is to receive public review and comments on a concept design for improvements suggested by the initial survey and meeting. Helix Environment Planning provided the concept design for the improvement project. The latest design proposes additional picnic tables, benches, trash cans, a park sign, bike parking, play areas for children and exercise stations, in addition to pedestrian paths, trails and railing.