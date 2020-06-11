Agricultural Commissioner offices in the Yuba-Sutter area held a free mask giveaway for farmers and farm workers on Wednesday to help provide protection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 36,000 surgical masks were given out during the drive-up event in Sutter County.
“We ask that growers contact Yuba or Sutter Ag offices if they still need masks,” said Lisa Herbert, Sutter County agricultural commissioner. “We anticipate having one more drive-thru at a later date.”
More than 90,000 masks were acquired as part of the inter-agency effort between the counties, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and the California Office of Emergency Services. For more information, contact the Yuba County Ag Commissioner’s Office at 749-5400, or the Sutter County Ag Commissioner’s Office at 822-7500.