Yuba City’s certified Farmers Market on Saturday at Townsquare fountain was jam packed with people walking around with their facial coverings strapped on enjoying the weekly allotment of fresh produce by local vendors.
The Appeal caught up with a few to ask them what life is like during a pandemic that has all but shut down business and daily adventures in the area to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Devin McConnell, 26 of Yuba City:
Q: In your opinion what is the state of the pandemic?
A: Being in Yuba City no one gets too offended but when we travel to places like Sacramento people are very quick to shut you down and be upset. I am adjusting the way I spend my money. I want to try and give to the small businesses first because those are who are suffering the most.
Q:How is your social life during the pandemic?
A: My social life wasn’t too crazy to begin with. I do miss being able to go to the (Happy) Viking with all my friends. The Viking is open (for outside dining) but it’s just not the same. Being shut in is a little depressing.
Q: What about wearing a mask?
A: It’s sad because you see people’s faces and you can’t tell if they’re smiling or laughing. I personally don’t like wearing it but if it makes others feel better and stimulates the economy I am going to comply because I want people to survive and be able to put food on their plates at home.
Brett Meyer, 55, Yuba City:
Q: How are you coping with the pandemic?
A: I am trying to stay normal as normal can be. Dealing with the kids being home and having a disrupted schedule is probably the hardest thing. We have two 16-year-olds, one who is home from college right now and a daughter who had to forgo her graduation ceremony from college this year and postpone her wedding until next year.
Q: What is your advice as a parent for someone navigating through distance learning?
A: Be involved and don’t put them into a corner … Make sure to get them outside for a walk. It’s hard not having a movie theater or bowling alley to entertain them with. We’re talking to (our kids) more.
Q: What is a silver lining in your opinion?
A: Just knowing that this will pass. Yes, we want everything to be open, but it is teaching good life lessons to be more family oriented, together and to have faith in something greater than ourselves. Silver lining is appreciation for what we do have.
Kelly Meyer, 48, Yuba City
Q How are you coping with the pandemic?
A: There is a difference between happiness and joy, happiness is based on your circumstances so I am trying to point the kids towards joy (because) joy is being happy in any circumstance.
Q: How have you adjusted to daily life?
A: It’s been difficult to keep the boys active. We have encouraged them to utilize Pokemon GO and sending them out. Our boys don’t cook so we gave them each one night a week that they could pick something to cook -- one went great, the other not so well.
Q:How do you feel about wearing a mask in public?
A: It’s not comfortable, I don’t mind doing it. I mostly wear it out of respect for other people. I am not afraid because I can’t live in fear. To keep others safe I will wear the mask.
Gabriel Rhodes, 7, Sacramento
Q: What is life like in a pandemic?
A: My mom told me not to get close to anybody and to not touch people because the coronavirus is going around and is easy to catch. Stay six feet apart.
Q: What is school like as a first grader?
A: I am looking forward to school projects with my dad and mom.
Q: What do you miss about in-person learning?
A: Getting candy and earning surprises.