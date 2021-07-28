Beale Air Force Base Commander Col. Heather Fox announced she has implemented a mask mandate for all individuals entering the local military base.
Military members, civilians, base visitors and contractors will be required to wear a mask while in installation buildings and when outside within six feet from another person, regardless of vaccination status.
Fox said the change in protocol comes after a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases on the installation and its surrounding areas.
Veterans and retirees who plan to access the base are still able to utilize necessary facilities, as long as they wear their mask at required times.