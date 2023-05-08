CHICO — A 17-year-old female died as a result of a shooting at 1050 Columbus Ave. early Saturday, according to the Chico Police Department.
She was identified Monday as Justina Stubbe.
The Chico Police Department released a statement Monday with Stubbe's identity as well as further elaboration on the incident, which occurred at the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue in Chico at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the release, the suspect, or suspects, fired shots from a moving vehicle before driving off. Stubbe was killed as a result of the gunfire, and five others were injured
Police emphasized there is not an ongoing threat to public safety, although the shooter is still on the loose.
Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge previously said officers received a call at 3:26 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting incident at an apartment complex. Six people — all in their late teens or early 20s — sustained gunshot wounds, five of them with non-life-threatening injuries. The sixth victim was Stubbe.
The shooting was the last in a chain of events that began at 12:27 a.m., when police were dispatched to a large party in the 700 block of West Seventh Street. Party hosts asked an unidentified person to leave the gathering. The person being ejected hit one person on the head with a bottle and struck another person on the head with a gun.
The assaulting person fled before police could arrive.
Police received a call at 2:59 a.m. for a disturbance at the Columbus Avenue site, where a caller said someone had brandished a gun. Officers arrived and identified the perpetrator as the same person as the one who fled the Seventh Street incident. The person was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
However, the Columbus Avenue shooting took place less than half an hour later. Victims included a 21-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, all admitted to Enloe Medical Center in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male went to the hospital as well but were discharged after treatment.
Stubbe apparently was transported by friends to Enloe; she died there.
Chico police Lt. Terry Tupper said detectives "are still piecing together information on what happened" because the first perpetrator was in custody already when the shooting occurred. Police hope the public will provide tips or other information that could be helpful by calling the Detective Bureau at 530-897-5820.
Chico police Lt. Brian Miller said there was "a group of people from out of town visiting the apartment complex" on Columbus Avenue. Miller said police will review body camera video to gather more clues. He said officers are no strangers to Columbus Avenue, as that area has historically been a police "hot spot" for service calls and is one of the department's regular patrol routes.
Bullet holes and broken windows from the shooting could be seen on at least three cars. One bullet passed through the driver's side of a sedan, then through the passenger's side and into the side of an adjacent car. Another bullet shattered the driver's side rear window of an SUV. Monique Aguirre, the vehicle's owner, was busy Saturday afternoon plucking the tiny pieces of glass from the window frame.
"I couldn't even get out here until after 11 a.m. because the police had the area taped off," Aguirre said.
Chico police arrest two teens in another reported shooting
The Chico Police Department announced the arrest of two teen males suspected of shooting into a home early Monday.
Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 2:09 a.m. Monday near 1500 Arch Way, according to a press release. Nearby residents directed police officers toward two males that were seen running toward Marigold and East Avenues, according to the release.
Police officers spotted the two males near Wildwood Park and established a perimeter, leading to the arrest of one suspect, a 14-year-old boy from Chico whose identity was withheld by police.
Police then deployed an aerial drone locating a second suspect, 18-year-old Oscar Sanchez from Chico, and arrested him without incident, according to the report. Sanchez was reported to be in possession of two firearms; one reported stolen.
Police said a residence suffered multiple bullet impacts and bullets narrowly missed a front window where a 3-year-old was sleeping nearby on the couch. No injuries were reported.
Evidence found at the residence matched one of the firearms in Sanchez's possession, according to police.
Sanchez was taken to Butte County Jail on charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon. The 14-year-old male was taken to Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of public intoxication.