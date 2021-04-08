The University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener tomato plant sale will take place on April 17.
The event will be in a drive-through fashion beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last at the Master Gardener office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City.
Four-inch tomato plants – with varieties not common in stores – that are locally grown will be available along with other plants.
Funds from the event are used to create community gardens, host workshops and events.
For more information, call the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office at 822-7515.