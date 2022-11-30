Ground Up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has a new home inside the Yuba Sutter Marketplace located near the food court. The martial arts school was founded this year by Jag Mann, Chad Cornwell and Alex Abreu, who forged a friendship “on the mat” while bonding over their shared passion for the sport. 

For Mann, it was important to have a space where people could gain confidence both in their bodies and in their everyday lives. Mann has been involved in martial arts since the age of 7, and has spent the last 12 years focused on jiu-jitsu, which sets itself apart to him for its grounded techniques and likeness to real-world fighting.

