Ground Up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has a new home inside the Yuba Sutter Marketplace located near the food court. The martial arts school was founded this year by Jag Mann, Chad Cornwell and Alex Abreu, who forged a friendship “on the mat” while bonding over their shared passion for the sport.
For Mann, it was important to have a space where people could gain confidence both in their bodies and in their everyday lives. Mann has been involved in martial arts since the age of 7, and has spent the last 12 years focused on jiu-jitsu, which sets itself apart to him for its grounded techniques and likeness to real-world fighting.
“Many martial art forms are steeped in tradition,” said Mann. “They don’t like to change, but with jiu-jitsu you are always learning and adapting to what’s new.”
The school is headed by Sean Tribble, a black belt with 19 years of experience who teaches multiple classes. Other instructors and “key coaches” fill in at various levels, which helps contribute to their own training.
Classes take place throughout the week with both morning and evening sessions, however leaders are currently looking into adding an afternoon slot which could cater to the schedules of local law enforcement officers.
On Saturday, the school will host a special seminar with Nick Diaz, a professional mixed martial artist and UFC fighter from Stockton. Diaz came to the school a few months ago while visiting a friend from the area.
Mann said that Diaz told him he enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the dojo and asked if he could return to teach a special class. As children, Diaz and his brother first trained in jiu-jitsu at a local school whose members would often reward them with free burritos after practice. Coming from a disadvantaged background, these free meals provided an incentive for the Diaz brothers to maintain participation.
In this same spirit, Mann and his team enjoy creating a safe and supportive atmosphere for their own members.
“We like to call it ‘mat therapy,’” explained Mann. ”The lowest level that a human can drop to is a level of violence. When kids are rolling around and they learn how to defend themselves, they build confidence at that very low level, and then everything else seems easier. You’re not scared of being bullied, you’re not scared of confronting people, you’re not scared of talking to people, I think that level of confidence kind of overflows.”
Jiu-jitsu can look very similar to wrestling in its format, but instead of scoring points, the focus is put on manipulating an opponent’s joints or choking out the attacker until they “tap.”
Its subtlety and control is what Cornwell finds appealing and, as a retired police officer himself, he highly recommends this form of training to other law enforcement agencies. It has also been found to be a highly effective form of therapy for soldiers dealing with PTSD and for females looking for practical self-defense strategies.
“Girls come to learn self-defense, but they’re afraid of rolling around with a big sweaty guy because of multiple intimidation factors,” said Mann. “But if you really get attacked and there’s a big sweaty guy on top of you, it’s important to know what to do. If you can get comfortable with that scenario, then all the psychological fear is gone. So what we say in jiu-jitsu is ‘you get comfortable in uncomfortable situations,’ and when people get used to being comfortable in uncomfortable situations, it rolls over into other parts of their life.”
Ground Up starts enrolling students as early as age 3. Adult classes are available in both “gi” and “no-gi” styles. Each prospective student is entitled to one free class and there are no contracts associated with enrollment. Those interested in learning more can contact the dojo by emailing Groundupbjj@gmail.com or by calling or texting 530-441-9961. The school is also active on both Facebook and Instagram. Ground Up is located inside the mall off Colusa Avenue in Yuba City.
The seminar with Diaz will take place at the dojo from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Space is limited and registration costs $100 per person. Those interested in booking a spot should call 530-441-9961 as soon as possible. After the seminar, an autograph session with Diaz will be available.