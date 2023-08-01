Galleri.jpg

Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander, left, gets his blood drawn Monday at the Yuba City Fire Department headquarters as part of an early cancer screening test called Galleri. Research shows that firefighters have an increased risk of developing cancers when compared to the general public.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

This week, Yuba City firefighters have been able to take advantage of a testing program that is intended to help detect early signs of cancer to get ahead of an issue that profoundly affects these local heroes and their families.

Available for most of this week, firefighters with the Yuba City Fire Department are able to voluntarily take part in a “multi-cancer early detection test” known as the Galleri test conducted by the company Grail. 

