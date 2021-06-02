Several residents voiced suggestions about improving traffic conditions during a Marysville City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Mayor Chris Branscum requested the issue be placed on this week’s agenda.
“This was something of a coming out on the issue and a means of providing people with a venue to speak,” Branscum said.
While campaigning last year, he said, the issue of traffic was one of the top five concerns brought up by most residents.
“Traffic was always in the mix depending on where someone lived,” Branscum said.
On Tuesday, the council meeting was well-attended with several speakers in person and others providing input via Zoom, according to Branscum. The mayor started the discussion, followed by comments from council members and then public speakers.
“It’s as bad as I knew it was,” Branscum said after hearing from the public.
Branscum said residents suggested adding stop signs, signal marking, adding more signage, and altering wide streets to have angled parking rather than parallel parking. City staff cataloged all the suggestions and will come back at a future meeting with information on what steps can be taken.
Keeping momentum after the meeting is key to making improvements, Branscum said.
“It would be a betrayal to everybody who came to speak,” he said. “...It’s an urgent problem.”
Branscum said speeding through Marysville streets that are near state highways is an issue that needs addressing. He said law enforcement is unable to effectively enforce speeders because in order to successfully prosecute someone for speeding a traffic study must have first been completed on the street the infraction was committed.
Using radar technology or road markers as evidence is inadmissible in court if a traffic study has not been conducted in the area, according to Branscum.
He said the goal is to work with Caltrans to obtain funding for a traffic study of streets affected by state highways. The study would cost around six-figures and the city is unable to take on that cost by itself. The streets Branscum would want to include would be in west Marysville and portions of east Marysville.
On roadways such as D Street and Ramirez Street, cars have been reported traveling well above the posted speed limit. Another issue is the volume of traffic that travels through Marysville on a daily basis via state highway compared to the police force tasked with managing it. Despite a population of around 12,000, about 60,000 vehicles pass through Marysville each day, according to Branscum.
“We can’t expect to be able to police all the traffic coming through Marysville,” Branscum said.
Possible solutions to this include asking Caltrans to help fund two full-time traffic patrol officers or requesting that Caltrans use its influence to have California Highway Patrol provide the necessary traffic coverage, Branscum said.
He said work is ongoing with the city attorney and city manager about how to execute those requests with Caltrans. The next city council meeting will take place on June 15 at 6 p.m.