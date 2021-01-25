Yuba County District 4 Supervisor and board chair Gary Bradford said moving the construction site of the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility is not feasible as plans to break ground are scheduled for a few weeks from now.
The facility is set to be built at 938 14th Street, Marysville, on county-owned property. It will be located across the street from the existing Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Facility. The project has been in the works since 2014, but last week Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum spoke before the board about his position that the facility should be built somewhere else and the 14th Street property sold to private owners. Branscum’s concern is that the project is another in a group of tax-exempt properties in Marysville that could, were they privately held, benefit the city by bringing in property tax revenue.
“As long as I’m serving on the board of supervisors, I personally commit to consider the city’s concern if and when the county evaluates the location of future facilities,” Bradford said in an email. “However, the city’s concern is just one of several factors that should go into any future site selection process.”
The county has owned the 14th Street property in question for decades, according to Bradford.
“I believe there was a significant opportunity for the city to bring concerns about any future development on the site to our attention,” Bradford said. “I am not aware of that occurring prior to a few weeks ago.”
The facility will be utilized by Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties and the three counties are all contributing to construction costs along with assistance from the state.
“It is not possible to relocate the project without very significant costs to taxpayers,” Bradford said.
He said costs would increase because of a delay along with the need to increase the scope of the project because the current design is dependent on resources, such as a kitchen, located across the street in the existing campus.
During a Marysville City Council meeting on Tuesday where the board and members of the public discussed the project, the topic of the city’s relationship with the county was brought up. Bradford said during his first term he felt the county and city had a good working relationship.
“It certainly seems like our relationship with the current council has started off with a different tone, but that can easily be solved with communication and perspective,” Bradford said. “… In this case, it’s important for the county to understand and acknowledge the concerns expressed by the city and for the city to understand the significant impact on all county taxpayers if the project were to be moved to an alternate location.”
Branscum said on Friday that he’s not sure what his next move will be in his effort to get the juvenile hall project moved out of Marysville. He said he’s had two objectives since he brought up the issue to the board of supervisors. The first objective was to get the construction project moved.
“If that fails, make enough of an issue of this problem to raise awareness and sensitivity to issues affecting Marysville,” Branscum said.
He acknowledged that his primary objective is unlikely to be accomplished.
“That’s an uphill battle. Do I expect that to happen? No, I’m a realist,” Branscum said.
Despite that, he reiterated that there is a feeling in the city among residents he has spoken with that the county neglects Marysville.
“I don’t think it’s actual hostility,” Branscum said of the county’s actions. “… It’s just Marysville needs a little more consideration in decision making at the county.”
Construction is set to begin in February but Yuba County Director of Administrative Services Perminder Bains said the specific date has not been decided, according to media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown.
“The date remains soft, mostly because of the wet weather anticipated through the end of this month,” Brown said in an email. “Between that and final details being ironed out, he believes groundbreaking will take place closer to mid-February.”