Yuba City will host a Mayor’s Leadership Institute program in October to educate residents on how the city operates through various departments and promote resident engagement in city events.
“This is the first time the city has taken on this type of effort and we are excited to see how the Mayor’s Leadership Institute is received by the residents,” said Dave Vaughn, city manager for Yuba City.
Modeled after similar programs around the country, the Mayor’s Leadership Institute will hold six free classes for a group of 20 Yuba City residents who will get the opportunity to engage with city leaders and learn about city departments and what they offer through their programs and services.
“The concept of the program is to provide interested residents greater insight to how the city operates, as well as engagement with the city’s executive and key team members,” said Vaughn.
The first class will be a welcoming introduction to the city’s city manager’s office, said Vaughn.
Other classes will teach about the operations of public works on topics such as water distribution and infrastructure projects. Residents will take a tour of the Yuba City police and fire department facilities to learn what happens within the departments and how they function.
Participants will also learn about community and development services in Yuba City. The last class will be a recap of the segments participants learned and a graduation ceremony. The Mayor’s Leadership Institute will be offered in the spring and fall.
The mayor along with other members of the city council will be involved in the classes periodically but participants will be directly learning from the city manager and department heads.
“It has been my experience as a previous 30-year employee of the city and now mayor, that there is a fair amount of ‘wonder’ about the roles, responsibilities and challenges our city departments face on a daily basis,” said Marc Boomgaarden, mayor of Yuba City. “Participants will have the opportunity to ‘step behind the curtain’ and learn from our subject matter professionals about the city they live in and the service we provide.”
The program’s goal is to spark an interest in public service among residents and give the community more insight into how the city operates. Feedback from residents will also be greatly received by city leaders and programs, with the objective of establishing a partnership between city residents and city leaders.
“I strongly encourage city residents to participate. Not only will they be presented with information about city operations and challenges, but they will also have the opportunity to establish relationships with city staff,” said Boomgaarden.
Classes will be held twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Participating residents will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants must be 18 or older and live in Yuba City. Interested attendees must submit a registration form by Friday.