Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw formerly announced Wednesday that he will be seeking a second and “final term” as a member of the city council.
After officially making the transition to district-based voting from at-large elections earlier this year, the upcoming Nov. 8 general election is the first for the council with newly drawn districts.
With the established districts, Shaw represents District 1. Councilmembers Marc Boomgaarden and Shon Harris represent District 2. Councilmember Grace Espindola represents District 3 and Vice Mayor Wade Kirchner represents District 4. District 5 currently does not have a councilmember who represents it.
As a result of the change, District 1, District 2 and District 3 representatives will be decided in November for their respective council seats. District 4 and District 5 elections will occur in 2024.
Shaw, who was first elected to the council in 2018, said he moved to the Yuba-Sutter area 30 years ago when he was stationed at Beale Air Force Base. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to Space Command 7SWS, served in Operation Desert Storm and was twice named Airman of the Year.
Shaw is the president and CEO of Shaw & Associates in Yuba City.
“It’s been a very busy first term, doing what I promised for the residents of Yuba City,” Shaw said in a statement. “I strive every day to use my experience as a successful business owner, and financial expert, to help our city and our city team bring a quality of life to our residents and businesses that we can all be proud of.”
The accomplishments the city has achieved during his time on the council include the completion of the widening of the 5th Street Bridge and soon Bridge Street; putting ordinances in place to address vagrants and squatters; increasing public safety budgets; increasing transparency and accountability; and creating a business-friendly environment, leading to many new stores and developments in the city.
“It has been a privilege to serve with my colleagues to make a positive difference, but there is still work to be done,” Shaw said. “... As promised, I have donated my entire council salary back to the community, supporting dozens of local charities including the Yuba City K-9 Association, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and the city itself just to name a few.”
Shaw said for more than 25 years he has volunteered as the accountant for the Yuba-Sutter Fair’s Scholarship Competition. In the late 1990s, Shaw said he served as treasurer for the Sutter Buttes Little League, “taking them from the verge of insolvency to more than $60,000 in reserves, and completely refurbishing both fields with professional lighting and batting cages.”
Shaw is a member of the Rotary Club of Yuba City and has served on the Yuba City Charter School’s Board of Trustees for six years, including two years as president.
Along with his wife, Susan, he owns S G Ranch and is active in regional rodeo events. His wife’s family, the Growney’s, own Growney Brothers Rodeo Company of Red Bluff, supplying bulls, bucking horses, steers and calves to rodeos all over the West Coast, Shaw said.
“The symbol of my campaign is a bull for many reasons,” he said. “Being a financial advisor, the bull represents the strength of strong sound financial accountability, and being part of rodeos my whole life, the bull represents the ultimate challenge where you must give everything you have to be successful. I would be honored to serve one final term as your city council representative for District 1.”
Running against Shaw for the District 1 seat will be Brendon Messina.
“Raised in the City of Yuba City, the son of retired Captain of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department and a strong advocate for public safety, youth, and the community. I have worked in the educational field for over ten years and am currently an administrator in education,” Messina said on his campaign’s Facebook page. “I have secured over eight million dollars from local, state, and federal sources in the last three years as an administrator. I have volunteered in non-profit agencies holding positions from volunteer to Vice President. I have worked with the communities most at-risk youth. I have experience in the private and public sector. I stand on the pillar of transparency and communication.”
On his campaign website, Messina said he currently works for the Yuba County Office of Education.
“I started my career working at Central Gaither Elementary School as a Para-Educator, went on to work at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools as a PASS Assistant working with Sutter County Foster Youth, during that time I worked at local group home for foster youth,” Messina said. “I then went on to work at Youth for Change as parent partner working with parents and families with high needs youth. I then transitioned to Yuba County Office of Education where I am currently employed as a Youth Advocate Coordinator.”
Yuba City Clerk Administrator Ciara Wakefield said as of Tuesday, three others have “pulled papers” for council seats. They include Boomgaarden for District 2, and Espindola and Michael Pasquale for District 3.
Wakefield said the filing deadline for those wishing to potentially run for city council is 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.