Marysville mayoral candidate Chris Branscum said the Yuba County Grand Jury should look into the events that led to the removal of former City Manager Marti Brown.
Branscum spoke during an Aug. 11 special City Council meeting called to discuss who would be hired as interim city manager. He said the 3-2 vote on July 24 to terminate Brown was “something of a scandal” in light of the cost of severance being paid to Brown, the turmoil and distraction it caused, and loss of continuity on important projects.
Those voting for Brown’s termination – council members Bruce Buttacavoli and Brad Hudson and Mayor Ricky Samayoa – told the Appeal there was nothing to Branscum’s claims.
Branscum also said at the meeting that Hudson was denied approval by the city for something that would benefit Stassi’s 4th Ward Tavern – the business Hudson owns – and that decision contributed to Hudson wanting Brown removed.
But when asked earlier this week, Branscum said he did not know the specific item that affected Hudson’s business but that it generally took place in the timeframe around when Brown was removed.
Hudson said there was “zero truth” to the allegation that he wanted Brown removed because the city wouldn’t approve a permit for his business.
He said before he became a council member he asked for the city’s support in his application for a duplicate license from California Alcoholic Beverage Control to use the upstairs part of his building for the bar. Six months later, November, 2018, he was elected to the council and decided not to ask for anymore help from the city to get a license.
In February, former Community Development Director Jonathan Wright and Fire Chief Ron Karlen visited Stassi’s and said there were other issues with the building that needed to be addressed. Hudson said he is still in the process of resolving those issues.
“I brought up the discussion of Ms. Brown’s removal as I found it difficult to work with her and the feedback I received from several people in the community and City Hall was not beneficial in the short or long run of operations,” Hudson said in an email earlier this week. “I don’t dislike her, I just found it difficult to work with her.”
Brown declined to comment.
Branscum said Hudson, Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and Mayor Ricky Samayoa are frequently seen at the bar and have been accused of violating the Brown Act for discussing city business outside of a council meeting. He didn’t say who made the accusation.
“Everything he said was mistaken,” Samayoa said. “... It’s unfortunate that he’s trying to put down small businesses.”
Samayoa said he hopes to have the opportunity to address Branscum’s claims at a debate in the future. He said Branscum’s claims about him, Hudson and Buttacavoli were hearsay and innuendo.
“It’s unfortunate he is using that type of tactic,” Samayoa said.
Buttacavoli said Tuesday that he, Hudson and Samayoa have been friends for longer than they have served on the council.
“I think he’s just fishing,” Buttacavoli said. “There’s never been anything inappropriate.”
Hudson said the three have been friends for years and denied there was ever any violation of the Brown Act, which sets rules on how public officials can meet.
On Aug. 12, the council announced that Gene Palazzo would be taking over as interim city manager and assist in the search for a permanent city manager. Palazzo most recently served as the city manager for the city of Galt.